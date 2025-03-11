Open Menu

IHC Summons IGP ICT In Illegal Detention Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM

IHC summons IGP ICT in illegal detention case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Inspector General of Police ICT in person on March 13, in a case regarding alleged illegal detention of a citizen.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case against illegal detention of a citizen Ali Muhammad.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani inquired whether the involved police officials in illegal detention has been arrested, to which DSP Legal Islamabad police informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed against the involved officials in illegal detention of citizen.

He said that the police have summoned the the complainant to identify the officials but he didn't come.

Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat argued that the CCTV footage of citizen's abduction is available so there is no need of identification parade.

The lawyer said that the concern police officials are still on their posts. He also said that he has a call recording of the SSP related to the matter.

The court summoned IG Islamabad on March 13, and adjourned the case.

Recent Stories

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key fi ..

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings

37 seconds ago
 Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank mark ..

Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

20 minutes ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

52 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

1 hour ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

6 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan