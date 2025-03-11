IHC Summons IGP ICT In Illegal Detention Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Inspector General of Police ICT in person on March 13, in a case regarding alleged illegal detention of a citizen.
IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case against illegal detention of a citizen Ali Muhammad.
At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani inquired whether the involved police officials in illegal detention has been arrested, to which DSP Legal Islamabad police informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed against the involved officials in illegal detention of citizen.
He said that the police have summoned the the complainant to identify the officials but he didn't come.
Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat argued that the CCTV footage of citizen's abduction is available so there is no need of identification parade.
The lawyer said that the concern police officials are still on their posts. He also said that he has a call recording of the SSP related to the matter.
The court summoned IG Islamabad on March 13, and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings37 seconds ago
-
DIG Headquarters pays surprise visit to PS Kohsar6 minutes ago
-
IHC summons IGP ICT in illegal detention case6 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Lasbela road accident6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Senate Chairman rejects statement of Muhammad Khan regarding citizenship controversial16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rakhshan chairs about return of illegally residing foreiners16 minutes ago
-
IHC asks jail admin to get sign of PTI founder on power of attorney16 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of residential projects16 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Shah condemns Jaffar Express attack16 minutes ago
-
10 criminals arrested; drugs & weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
DC visits various schools of Nawabshah16 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits busted, cash and looted items recovered16 minutes ago