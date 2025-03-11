IHC summons IGP ICT in illegal detention case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Inspector General of Police ICT in person on March 13, in a case regarding alleged illegal detention of a citizen.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case against illegal detention of a citizen Ali Muhammad.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani inquired whether the involved police officials in illegal detention has been arrested, to which DSP Legal Islamabad police informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed against the involved officials in illegal detention of citizen.

He said that the police have summoned the the complainant to identify the officials but he didn't come.

Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat argued that the CCTV footage of citizen's abduction is available so there is no need of identification parade.

The lawyer said that the concern police officials are still on their posts. He also said that he has a call recording of the SSP related to the matter.

The court summoned IG Islamabad on March 13, and adjourned the case.