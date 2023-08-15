Open Menu

IHC Summons IGP In Shandana Gulzar Arrest Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 09:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a personal capacity in a case pertaining to the arrest of PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar under 3MPO.

Justice Baber Sattar, hearing the case also instructed the police to produce the said PTI leader before the court. The court also sought the record from the deputy commissioner of ICT regarding the orders of the last three months under MPO.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

