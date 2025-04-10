IHC summons IGs Punjab, Islamabad in four missing Afghan nationals case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Inspector General of Police (IGPs) of Punjab in personal capacity on April 16, in a case for the recovery of four missing Afghan brothers.

IHC’s Justice Muhammad Asif heard the petition of Afghan woman Gul Seema for the recovery of 4 Afghan brothers missing from Islamabad since January 2024.

The court summoned the IG Islamabad and IG Punjab in personal capacity on April 16 at 11 am.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Asif said in a conversation with Islamabad and Rawalpindi police officials that if this happens to you and me, then we could feel the situationn. How long will the chain continue?

He remarked that the mother of the missing sons comes to my court again and again. In this case, we are going to form a JIT. Whomever should be included in it, he asked.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that it is better what the court thinking, but there is all other evidence besides this.

The lawyer took the position that the petitioner's sons have been missing for more than a year. It was not even stated that they are involved in any activity that is anti-state. Why are the people who are seen in the footage not being included in the investigation? The named persons should be asked that you are seen in the footage, why did you go there? Even after 10 months of investigation, no one has been arrested. Why were they not included in the investigation, he contended.

Police officials said that the mother of the missing brothers, Gul Seema, was called to take her statement.

The court said that it would first summon the IGs and after hearing them, the court would then summon the other parties. The court summoned the IGs of Islamabad and Punjab and adjourned the hearing till April 16.