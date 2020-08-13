IHC summons Interior, Establishment secretaries in land grabbing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned secretaries Ministry of Interior, Establishment Division and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to land grabbing in federal capital.

The court asked chairman CDA to explain why the supremacy of law was not being observed in the federal capital.

The court remarked "The law enforcers had become law breakers".

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed displeasure with Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat and remarked the court didn't expected that such land grabbing incidents would take place right under the nose of district administration.

The CJ remarked there was no implementation of law in vast area of federal capital adding that the office of deputy commissioner was being used for such illegal activities through the front men of mafias.

Whether the land grabbing was possible without the help of police and administration, Justice Minallah questioned and commented that mostly overseas Pakistanis were suffering from land grabbing problem.

The chief justice remarked that CDA was handing over government lands illegally to Mafias causing environmental destruction, adding that only powerful people were involved in such activities.

The court said various cases of land grabbing were being received at daily basis from poor people with complaints of forced selling of their lands and commented that whole system seen to be corrupt.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the deputy commissioner whether he had ever conducted investigation about the number of cases of land grabbing in his jurisdiction. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said was responsible to take action against it but its officers themselves were involved in property business.

The court said DC, Tehsildar and area station house officer (SHO) would be responsible if any land grabbing incident took place in federal capital.

"Whether the DC ever inquired about that why the illegal housing societies were operating in the city", he asked.

The federal government, he said, had to take strict decisions in this regard.

How, the FIA could conduct fair investigation when its own officers were busy in this business, he said, adding this was a clear example that mafia was controlling the regulators.

The DC adopted the stance that no such incident would take place and took full responsibility to tackle such problems.

The court later adjourned the hearing of such case till September 7.