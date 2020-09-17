UrduPoint.com
IHC Summons Interior Ministry Officials In Gondal's Missing Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned senior Interior Ministry officials on September 21 in a case pertaining to Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) official Sajid Gondal, who had gone missing a few days ago.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Sajid Gondal's wife.

At the outset of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General for Pakistan informed the court that the Fedral Cabinet had taken notice of the incident on the very next date in compliance of the court's directives. Sajid Gondal had returned to his home, he said.

The CJ observed whether the case had ended with the missing person's return to home.

Some senior Interior Ministry official should have appeared and informed the court of the steps taken for Gondal's recovery.

He observed that there were shocking details in the report submitted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad.

Addressing a representative of Interior Ministry, Chief Justice Minallah said increasing incidents of robbery in sectors F-8 and F-10 should be in the knowledge of ministry.

He summoned the Advisor on Accountability and Interior, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IGP on next date of hearing.

