IHC Summons Interior Secy In 41 Pakistani Prisoners Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned interior secretary in a case pertaining to the 41 Pakistani prisoners who had awarded sentences in drug smuggling cases in Sri Lanka.

The court had already sought report from the ministry on the point that whether the anti narcotics laws of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had similarities.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid said the matters of prisoners were sent to Anti Narcotics Forces magistrates.

Fifteen cases were sent to magistrate Shaista Kundi while the other 26 were sent to the other court, he added.

The court summoned interior secretary on the subject and adjourned the case till August 24.

