IHC summons IO in case against harassing Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Karachi Police Station’s Investigation Officer in person on September 10, in a petition against alleged harassment of former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser by the Islamabad Police.

The court also directed the respondents to submit answer on the next hearing.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer, he has also approached the High Court, the decision of which is yet to come. Despite the security bail, he is being harassed by the police.

The order said that the Karachi Police Station Investigation Officer should appear in person in the court on September 10.