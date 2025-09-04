IHC Summons IO In Case Against Harassing Asad Qaiser
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Karachi Police Station’s Investigation Officer in person on September 10, in a petition against alleged harassment of former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser by the Islamabad Police.
The court also directed the respondents to submit answer on the next hearing.
According to the petitioner’s lawyer, he has also approached the High Court, the decision of which is yet to come. Despite the security bail, he is being harassed by the police.
The order said that the Karachi Police Station Investigation Officer should appear in person in the court on September 10.
Recent Stories
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special secretary health reviews flood relief arrangements in Rajanpur3 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit villages to expresses solidarity with victims3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visits flood hit areas in district Jhang3 minutes ago
-
DC for amicable solution to boundary dispute between Shekhan, Sherkai3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt announces two public holidays for Milad-un-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
Home Department launches online portal for civil defence volunteer registration3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to prioritize youth skill development to tackle unemployment3 minutes ago
-
IHC summons IO in case against harassing Asad Qaiser3 minutes ago
-
WCC&I Mardan distributes relief packages among over 300 flood affected families3 minutes ago
-
SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)14 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan23 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer23 minutes ago