IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the jail superintendent to explain why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders were denied access to their party chief, despite a court order permitting the meeting.

In a contempt hearing, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq expressed annoyance over the repeated lack of compliance by prison authorities.

During the hearing, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq questioned the State Council on the frequent disregard of court orders.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, representing PTI, argued that despite the court’s explicit permission for a meeting under jail rules, the authorities had once again canceled it.

Party members Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser were denied access, forcing the PTI to seek court intervention repeatedly.

The State Council responded that while they convey court orders to the prison officials, the jail superintendent was responsible for the final arrangements.

Following this, the court directed the State Council to ensure the jail superintendent’s presence in the court at 10 a.m. tomorrow to clarify the matter.