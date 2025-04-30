IHC Summons NECA Secretary In Recruitment Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM
The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday summoned Secretary National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA) in person on May 5, in a case related to recruitment in the authority
The court has directed that Secretary NECA should also bring the original minutes of board and the instructions on the basis of which the service regulations have been amended.
Justice Babar Sattar issued a two-page written order on the petition of NECA employee Sajjad Hussain. In which it is stated that according to the lawyer, the petitioner, the maximum age limit for the appointment of a director in the "NECA Service Regulations 2021" has been fixed at 45 years.
According to the lawyer, party number respondent Sabih Haider also participated in this process but could not be eligible and later a special post was created for him.
According to the lawyer, the appointment criteria were changed to make the appointment of employee Sabih Haider possible, which was a violation of the approved service regulations created later.
According to the lawyer, the age limit of 45 years is maintained in the amended regulations and the relevant amendments were neither approved by the board nor published in the gazette as per the rules.
The court has ordered that the secretary of NECA appear in the court at the next hearing and bring the original minutes of the board and the instructions on the basis of which the service regulations were amended.
The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 5.
