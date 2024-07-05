IHC Summons Official On Banning Fawad's Travel
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the officials in a petition against travel restriction on former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Chaudhry Fawad. The court inquired from the lawyer whether the name of his client was on ECL or PNIL.
The chief justice remarked that it was a simple case but the petitioner made it complex by challenging PNIL law. Now the court has to serve notice to Attorney General of Pakistan, he said.
Addressing Deputy Attorney General, the Chief Justice remarked that why Fawad Chaudhry wouldn’t return as his everything was here in Pakistan. He said that the petitioner would be able to return in three or four weeks.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 9.
Recent Stories
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thousands receive medical facilities from field hospitals: Kh Salman2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Keir Starmer on victory in UK election2 minutes ago
-
PIMS' Heatwave Centre reports no fatality in one month; Director Emergency2 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' arrested2 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels arrest warrants of Gandapur12 minutes ago
-
Sialkot, Gujrat DCs visit Marala Headworks, review flood control measures12 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.1.0007bln fine on 9847 electricity thieves in 300 days12 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor LUMHS inaugurates state-of-the-art computerized examination center12 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid meets DPM Dar; discusses upcoming COP29 summit22 minutes ago
-
Defense Minister welcomes PTI's decision to join APC22 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested in Muscat22 minutes ago
-
SC to hear appeal against restoration of Hafiz Hamdullah's CNIC22 minutes ago