IHC Summons Official On Banning Fawad's Travel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the officials in a petition against travel restriction on former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Chaudhry Fawad. The court inquired from the lawyer whether the name of his client was on ECL or PNIL.

The chief justice remarked that it was a simple case but the petitioner made it complex by challenging PNIL law. Now the court has to serve notice to Attorney General of Pakistan, he said.

Addressing Deputy Attorney General, the Chief Justice remarked that why Fawad Chaudhry wouldn’t return as his everything was here in Pakistan. He said that the petitioner would be able to return in three or four weeks.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 9.

