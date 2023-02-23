UrduPoint.com

IHC Summons Police Official In FIA Against PTI's Leaders

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IHC summons police official in FIA against PTI's leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned DSP legal of capital's police along with record in a case with regard to vandalizing the public property during Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s long march and violation of section-144.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI's leader Shahram Tarakai seeking termination of aforesaid FIR registered by Golra Police Station.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer of the police said that facts in connection of the incidents were in USB and produced it to the judge. The court expressed annoyance over non submission of the record and inquired about the transcript instead the USB. The judge said that how the court knew what was inside the USB.

The court, however, summoned DSP legal in personal capacity on next hearing and adjourned the case till next week.

