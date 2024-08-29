Open Menu

IHC Summons Police Officials For Recovery Of PTI Founder's Security In-charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:30 PM

IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned capital police officials in a petition seeking recovery of former security in-charge of PTI’s founder.

The court instructed the concern Superintendent Police and Station House Officer (SHO) Shalimar Police Station to answer on next hearing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition regarding the recovery of Umar Sultan filed by his mother. The plea stated that Umar Sultan has been arrested from Sector F-10 of Islamabad without the warrants on August 26.

It said that Sultan has yet to be produced before the relevant court, the family has given application to the police station for his recovery but no progress is so far.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare the arrest as illegal and also issue directives to provide cases details against Umar Sultan.

