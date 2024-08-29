IHC Summons Police Officials For Recovery Of PTI Founder's Security In-charge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned capital police officials in a petition seeking recovery of former security in-charge of PTI’s founder.
The court instructed the concern Superintendent Police and Station House Officer (SHO) Shalimar Police Station to answer on next hearing.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition regarding the recovery of Umar Sultan filed by his mother. The plea stated that Umar Sultan has been arrested from Sector F-10 of Islamabad without the warrants on August 26.
It said that Sultan has yet to be produced before the relevant court, the family has given application to the police station for his recovery but no progress is so far.
The petitioner prayed the court to declare the arrest as illegal and also issue directives to provide cases details against Umar Sultan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..1 minute ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts1 minute ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification11 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops11 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to ensure provision of health facilities to people: Commissioner Sibi11 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves holding of Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) Conferences21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Shadow Cabinet of Youth Parliament21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes solar panels to deserving women in Larkana31 minutes ago
-
German envoy inaugurates MIH Dental Department31 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers arrested for violation of Price Control Act31 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH underscores urgency of fostering awareness regarding effective implementation of property rig ..41 minutes ago