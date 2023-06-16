IHC summons police officials in cop murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Superintendent of Police Industrial Area and Deputy Superintendent of Police I-9 in a case pertaining to burning of a vehicle which was taken in the custody from the jurisdiction of Banigala Police Station in the murder case of a constable.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case wherein the petitioner's counsel Imran Abbasi Advocate alleged that the said vehicle was in the Banigala Police Station but it was burnt at the I-9 Police Station and a political party was charged for the incident.

He said the said vehicle was seized in the murder case of a police constable. When application was moved for provision of the vehicle, the police informed the court that it had been burnt by the protesters, he said.

The court summoned the police officers in personal capacity and adjourned the hearing till June 21.