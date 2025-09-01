IHC summons police officials on complaint by Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court on Monday summoned concerned police officials in a petition on the complaint of

former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard Asad Qaiser's plea filed by his lawyer Ayesha Khalid Advocate.

The petitioner adopted the stance that despite security bail from Peshawar High Court, the petitioner was

facing problems.

At this, Justice Soomro said that "let's call the investigation officer and question him about it."

The court summoned the investigation officer and adjourned the hearing until next week