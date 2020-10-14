UrduPoint.com
IHC Summons Record From ECP About Faisal Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned complete record from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case pertaining to the qualification of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned complete record from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case pertaining to the qualification of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition challenging the eligibility of the federal minister as a lawmaker filed through Jahangir Jadoon Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the lawyer of ECP to submit record of Faisal Vawda pertaining to his nomination papers on next date of hearing.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the federal minister had not submitted his comments against the petition despite of passing ten months in the case.

To this, the bench remarked that the petitioner shouldn't politicise the matter as the court could view the relevant material from the record of ECP.

The bench remarked that it would precede the case in light of ECP's record regarding the federal minister. The petitioner had alleged Vawda for hiding information from ECP regarding his dual nationality and prayed the court to declare him as disqualified as member Parliament.

The court sought record from ECP and adjourned hearing of the case till November 4.

