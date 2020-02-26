IHC summons report from ministry of human right regarding children facilities in family courts

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned report from Ministry of human right regarding provision of facilities to children in family courts.Case was heard by chief justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah on Wednesda

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned report from Ministry of human right regarding provision of facilities to children in family courts.Case was heard by chief justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah on Wednesday.Chief justice remarked during hearing that serious questions have come to fore regarding children's facilities.Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah told to court that reply has been submitted by federation.Justice Athar Minallah remarked there is pathetic situation in district court while Islamabad Kutchery building could not be built from three decade and state and executive authority failed to play their constitutional role.

System pertaining to provision of speedy justice was affected for want of facilities in Kutcheri .Court remarked ministry of human right should present a detail report on next hearing. Court said to human right representative that what are you doing ?Human Right representative said that we have undertaken visit of Kachehri.Justice remarked it will not be done through visit and it is your responsibility and understand this it is not responsibility of Courts.

First you should understand your powers and common people come to Kachehri who have no voice.Case hearing has been adjourned till March 26.