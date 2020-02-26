UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Summons Report From Ministry Of Human Right Regarding Children Facilities In Family Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

IHC summons report from ministry of human right regarding children facilities in family courts

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned report from Ministry of human right regarding provision of facilities to children in family courts.Case was heard by chief justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah on Wednesda

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned report from Ministry of human right regarding provision of facilities to children in family courts.Case was heard by chief justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah on Wednesday.Chief justice remarked during hearing that serious questions have come to fore regarding children's facilities.Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah told to court that reply has been submitted by federation.Justice Athar Minallah remarked there is pathetic situation in district court while Islamabad Kutchery building could not be built from three decade and state and executive authority failed to play their constitutional role.

System pertaining to provision of speedy justice was affected for want of facilities in Kutcheri .Court remarked ministry of human right should present a detail report on next hearing. Court said to human right representative that what are you doing ?Human Right representative said that we have undertaken visit of Kachehri.Justice remarked it will not be done through visit and it is your responsibility and understand this it is not responsibility of Courts.

First you should understand your powers and common people come to Kachehri who have no voice.Case hearing has been adjourned till March 26.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Visit March Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

14 minutes ago

UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madaga ..

21 minutes ago

US Mideast Plan in Current Form Unlikely to Bring ..

7 minutes ago

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.