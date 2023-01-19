UrduPoint.com

IHC Summons Secretary Education In Curriculum Mistakes Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned secretary education and chairman Federal board in personal capacity on petition regarding mistakes in curriculum.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a woman lawyer regarding non supervision of curriculum and implementation on standard of education act.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the said mistakes were witnessed during teaching the students.

Expressing annoyance, the chief justice asked that who was responsible to design the curriculum. The court noted that the representatives of federal board were not aware of the case as it had asked simple question.

At this, the court issued directives to summon the secretary education and adjourned hearing on the case for two week.

