IHC summons Secretary Interior in missing person case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Secretary Interior in person in a case pertaining to provision of compensation to the family of a missing citizen Imran Khan.

The court had previously ordered the government to pay compensation on monthly basis to the family of the citizen since 2015 after the law enforcement agency couldn't recover him.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the Interior ministry had written a letter to chief commissioner ICT for payment of compensation to the victim family.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this matter was being dealt in bureaucratic way and court's orders were not being implemented.

The petitioner's lawyer Inaam ur Raheem Advocate argued that the top court had not issued a stay order against the judgment of this court. The bench summoned secretary interior and adjourned hearing of the case till December 14.