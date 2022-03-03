IHC summons Sect. Interior, chief commissioner ICT in LG case

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Secretary Interior Ministry and Chief Commissioner ICT in a case against local body elections under Local Government Ordinance.

The court also extended its stay order against the local body polls till next date of hearing.

Assistant attorney general (AAG) informed the court that the ordinance had been sent to a parliamentary committee to turn it into a law.

The lawyer of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adopted the stance that his department was not provided maps of delimitation and other data, at this it started work at its own.

The court observed that the top court had ordered the Federal and provincial governments to conduct the local government elections. It further said secretary interior and chief commissioner couldn't fulfill their responsibilities. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date with above instructions. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by a former UC chairman Sardar Mehtab.