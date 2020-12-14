UrduPoint.com
IHC Summons Shahzad Akber In Person On Dec 24

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

IHC summons Shahzad Akber in person on Dec 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akber on December 24, in a case pertaining to delay provision of justice to public.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to rising crimes and the establishment of a prosecution branch in Federal capital.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked government was bound to provide early justice to the people under the constitution.

Addressing the deputy attorney general, the court remarked that see the situation of courts and how people facing problems there.

The court had no interest with the reports submitted by the government instead it should inform the court regarding practical steps, Justice Minallah noted.

He remarked that the state had failed to ensure early provision of justice to the people. The federal capital should have been model for other parts of country, the chief justice added.

The court directed Shahzad Akber to appear in person on next hearing and satisfy the court that what steps were being taken in this regard.

The court asked that why the suggestions given by the bar councils and other respondents were not implemented. The hearing was adjourned till December 24.

