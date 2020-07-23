UrduPoint.com
IHC Summons SP Investigations In Missing Person Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

IHC summons SP Investigations in missing person case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Islamabad in person in a petition filed by Hafiza Hajira Madni for the recovery of her missing husband.

A single member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood informed the court that the person was not in the custody of any institution.

To a court's query, the investigation officer (IO) said various letters had been written to the relevant departments in the matter.

Justice Amir Farooq observed that such incidents were occurring due to the negligence of police.

The court later adjourned the case till August 7 and summoned the SP Investigations with a complete report in the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

