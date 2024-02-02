IHC Summons SSP, ECP Officials In PTI Candidates Pleas
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned officials of Election Commission of Paksitan (ECP) and the SSP Operations in the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates about the level playing field in general elections
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petitions filed by PTI leaders Ali Bokhari Advocate and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate.
The court summoned the officials and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 6.
