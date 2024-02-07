IHC Summons SSP Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned SSP Operations, Islamabad in person in a case pertaining to arrest of a woman from the court premises
The court expressed annoyance over the arrest of the petitioner woman and accepted her bail against surety bonds worth Rs 2,000.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case and announced the verdict.
The court said that the police personnel had tendered apology on arrest of woman from court premises.
It directed the police personnel to explain that why not action should be taken against him on misuse of authority.
The court said that the mother of an accused Saifur Rehman was in court premises when assistant sub-inspector Zahid Hameed arrested her and did not care about the prestige of the court. The court said that this act could not be ignored.
The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 12.
