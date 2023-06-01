ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned SSP Operations Islamabad police in a petition regarding alleged raid at the house of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition moved by Barrister Abdullah Baber Awan and Amna Ali Advocate.

The petitioner claimed that the police raided his house without the search warrants and also threatened his sixteen year old son.

It prayed the court to stop the capital's police from harassing him and issue instructions to the police for the return of his vehicle which was taken in the custody.

The court summoned SSP Operations in personal capacity and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 6.