IHC Summons Superintendent Adiala Jail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and directed him to appear in person on February 12, in a contempt court regarding meeting of PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.
IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
The petitioner has claimed that he was not allowed to meet PTI founder in jail despite the directives of the IHC. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case with above instructions.
