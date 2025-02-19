IHC summons superintendent Adiala Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail in a contempt petition regarding PTI founder’s meeting with his wife Bushra Bibi in jail.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard the contempt petition against jail administration.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry pleaded that the court orders regarding the meeting of his client with Bushra Bibi were yet to be executed.

He said that the jail superintendent has given the statement before this court on January 28, for ensuring meeting of Imran Khan with his wife in jail, but the meeting was not arranged yet. Bushra Bibi was not allowed to meet Imran Khan despite the orders of the court, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court summoned Jail Superintendent in person on February 27, and adjourned the case.