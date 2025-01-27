IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail and directed him to appear in person in a case pertaining to the facilities of PTI founder in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail and directed him to appear in person in a case pertaining to the facilities of PTI founder in jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the jail facilities, meetings, medical check-up from personal physician and telephonic conversation of PTI founder with his sons. PTI’s lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry and Jail officials appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the court had inquired regarding the meetings of PTI founder and telephone calls as per the jail rules. The jail official said that PTI founder held a telephonic talk with his sons on January 13.

The chief justice asked that whether the prisoner has to give application every time for phone call.

The jail officials said that the WhatsApp calls didn’t come under jail rules but it were made on direction of the court.

The officials said that Bushra Bibi has met with PTI founder twice after being convicted in 190 million Pounds case. The meetings were also held on January 17, 20 and 23 during the trial, they added.

The chief justice said that during trial is not a meeting, adding that the court had sought a formal report on it. If such answer was to file then the court summons Superintendent Adiala Jail.

The court sought detailed report and also summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail in personal capacity on January 30, and instructed him to come after reading this order.