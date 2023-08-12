IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial court

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday summoned the record of Toshakhana case concerning the PTI chairman, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail, from the trial court.

A IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri passed the orders on the plea moved by Imran Khan against his conviction in the aforementioned case.

The IHC directed the district election commissioner of Islamabad to respond to the notice. Additionally, the court has instructed the office to acquire the records from the trial court.

The District and Sessions Court had recently sentenced the PTI chairman to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Furthermore, the former prime minister has been disqualified from holding any public office for a duration of five years.

The court's verdict emphasized that the accused, Imran Khan, was found guilty of engaging in corrupt practices by knowingly providing false information regarding Toshakhana gifts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Subsequently, Imran Khan was apprehended from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and subsequently transferred to Attock Jail.