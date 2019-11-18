UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Suspends Abrar-ul-Haq's Appointment As PRCS Head, Seeks Govt's Reply

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:37 AM

IHC suspends Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment as PRCS head, seeks govt's reply

President Alvi last week approve appointment of Haq as head of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) known as Hilal Ahmar.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 18th, 2019) Islamabad High Court has suspended notificaton for appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and known Singer Abrar-ul-Haq as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) which is known as Hilal-e-Ahmar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order on petition moved by former Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Saeed Elahi challenging appointmenet of Abrar ul Haq as chairman of PRCS. Earlier, the court issued stay order on appointment of Abrar ul Haq but later suspended notification issued for his appointment, with directives to the Federal government to submit reply.

PRCS Former chairman Saeed Elahi said that the PTI leader was appointed as chairman for three years.

He argueud that that his term as chairman was same as that of Abrar-ul-Haq. He said he term would be completed completed next year in March. He told the court that Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment was illegal. He further contended that he was not even notified before his removal, and the court should revoke the decision.

Abrar-ul-Haq, who is a known singer is also lookinng after the affairs of Sahara Foundation as head.

President Arif Alvi last week gave approval of Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment as head of PRCS which is widely known asa Hilal Ahmar.

Abrar-ul-Haq has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters, while also being the first human rights ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Same March Islamabad High Court Government Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

9 minutes ago

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

16 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

19 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

25 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.