(@fidahassanain)

President Alvi last week approve appointment of Haq as head of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) known as Hilal Ahmar.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 18th, 2019) Islamabad High Court has suspended notificaton for appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and known Singer Abrar-ul-Haq as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) which is known as Hilal-e-Ahmar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order on petition moved by former Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Saeed Elahi challenging appointmenet of Abrar ul Haq as chairman of PRCS. Earlier, the court issued stay order on appointment of Abrar ul Haq but later suspended notification issued for his appointment, with directives to the Federal government to submit reply.

PRCS Former chairman Saeed Elahi said that the PTI leader was appointed as chairman for three years.

He argueud that that his term as chairman was same as that of Abrar-ul-Haq. He said he term would be completed completed next year in March. He told the court that Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment was illegal. He further contended that he was not even notified before his removal, and the court should revoke the decision.

Abrar-ul-Haq, who is a known singer is also lookinng after the affairs of Sahara Foundation as head.

President Arif Alvi last week gave approval of Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment as head of PRCS which is widely known asa Hilal Ahmar.

Abrar-ul-Haq has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters, while also being the first human rights ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).