ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of an accused in drugs peddling case registered by Anti Narcotics Force.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeal of accused Gul Zameen.

Petitioner's lawyer Danish Akbar Advocate argued that his client was behind the bars for a long time. He said that the lower court had ignored several facts and points during the trial. The lawyer prayed the court to suspend the sentence of his client until the final decision on the appeal.

The court suspended the sentence and ordered the accused to submit two surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each. It may be mentioned here that the ANF North had registered a case against Gul Zameen in April 2019 and the special court had announced sentence to him.