IHC suspends arrest warrants against Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of PTI leader Salman Akram Raja and sought comments from respondents within two-weeks.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case along with the objections of registrar office. Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court in personal capacity.

At the outset of hearing, the acting chief justice inquired about the allegations against PTI leader to which Salman Akram Raja said that a police station has been attacked and he is included in that case.

He said that he has been appearing before court despite it arrest warrants are issued.

He was also previously arrested in this case, he said.

Salman Akram Raja said he is appaering before a regular court in routine.

The court said that it is removing the objection of registrar office on case and fixing it for hearing.

Salman Raja said that Names of around hundred people are added in the FIR but there whereabouts are unknown.

The court suspended the arrest warrants of Salman Akram Raja and issued notices to respondents.

The court instructed the assistant atterney general on the occasion to ensure implementation on the court orders.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till two weeks.

It may be mentioned here that an anti-terrorism court had issued non bailable against the PTI leader.