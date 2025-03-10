Open Menu

IHC Suspends Arrest Warrants Against Salman Akram Raja

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

IHC suspends arrest warrants against Salman Akram Raja

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of PTI leader Salman Akram Raja and sought comments from respondents within two-weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of PTI leader Salman Akram Raja and sought comments from respondents within two-weeks.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the case along with the objections of registrar office. Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court in personal capacity.

At the outset of hearing, the acting chief justice inquired about the allegations against PTI leader to which Salman Akram Raja said that a police station has been attacked and he is included in that case.

He said that he has been appearing before court despite it arrest warrants are issued.

He was also previously arrested in this case, he said.

Salman Akram Raja said he is appaering before a regular court in routine.

The court said that it is removing the objection of registrar office on case and fixing it for hearing.

Salman Raja said that Names of around hundred people are added in the FIR but there whereabouts are unknown.

The court suspended the arrest warrants of Salman Akram Raja and issued notices to respondents.

The court instructed the assistant atterney general on the occasion to ensure implementation on the court orders.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till two weeks.

It may be mentioned here that an anti-terrorism court had issued non bailable against the PTI leader.

Recent Stories

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theor ..

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..

5 minutes ago
 Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus ..

Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss polit ..

Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs

5 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in Bajaur

Policeman martyred in Bajaur

5 minutes ago
 ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in ..

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

5 minutes ago
 AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy ..

AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute

5 minutes ago
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal M ..

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..

5 minutes ago
 CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on Int ..

CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day

5 minutes ago
 ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash di ..

ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend

21 minutes ago
 Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reache ..

Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG

9 minutes ago
 DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by plan ..

DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling

9 minutes ago
 Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Ora ..

Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan