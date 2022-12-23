UrduPoint.com

IHC Suspends CDA Notice Of Sealing Swati's Farmhouse

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding sealing of a farmhouse owned by PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati and served notices to the respondents.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Tahira Swati, wife of Azam Swati, against the CDA notice.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the civic authority sealed the farmhouse after damaging the property during an operation, which was carried out without any prior notice.

The counsel prayed the court to stop the CDA from further action. The court suspended the CDA's notice dated November 16, 2022 and adjourned the case.

The CDA had sealed the farmhouse in violation of the law.

