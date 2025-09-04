(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended an order of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to cancel the allotment of ten plots in various sectors of Federal capital and sought comments from the authority.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan issued a stay order on the petition filed by Omar Rana and other petitioners. The CDA had issued an order to cancel the allotment of plots on July 28, 2025. Ten citizens who purchased plots had approached the High Court against the cancellation of the allotment.

During the hearing, Advocate Adil Aziz Qazi appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners and took the position that the plots purchased from the allottees were transferred by the CDA to the Names of the current petitioners after the procedural proceedings.

No action of the original allottees has any impact on the rights of the current buyers.

He argued that the CDA did not identify any irregularity or illegality in the original allotment. Instead of taking action against the original allottees or the responsible persons, the CDA is depriving the current buyers of valuable property, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court directed all parties, including the CDA, to submit their responses before the next hearing and ordered that a copy of the CDA response be provided to the petitioners' lawyer before the next hearing.

The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing till October 6.