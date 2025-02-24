(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the decision regarding putting eight family members of a citizen on exit control list (ECL) after his recovery.

The IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar questioned the secretary interior that no working paper has been produced regarding putting the family on ECL on court orders. The court instructed the authorities to submit an affidavit along with facts for putting these people on ECL.

The secretary interior informed the court that the sub-committee of the cabinet had sent the details in this regard.

At this, the court instructed the authorities to present the reports of sub-committee of the cabinet and working paper within one week. The court said that there should be a procedure for everything. It asked that what the citizen Faizan has done that compelled the authorities to raid his house.

The court also questioned that whether the accused involved in kidnapping of Faizan has been identified or not, after his recovery.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with above instructions.