IHC Suspends ECP Decision Against Umar Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 05:22 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualifying PTI candidate Umar Amin Khan Gandapur for the D.I.Khan Mayor's elections

Chief Justice Athar Minallah suspended the ECP's decision in a petition filed by PTI candidate for City Mayor D.I. Khan, Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Syed Ali Zafar pleaded that the petitioner was running his election campaign by duly abiding by the code of conduct and enabling provisions of the Election laws.

He argued that his client's rights under Section 234 of the Election laws have been violated by stopping him from contesting the elections.

He said that Section 234 provides that a monitoring team will be constituted by ECP in a region where elections are to be held. This team will monitor election campaigns of the contesting candidates to see that they are not violating the provisions of Election Laws and Rules. In case a violation is noted, then the team will hold summary proceedings and, at best, can impose a fine upon a candidate. If the candidate repeats the same violation again, then the team is required under the law to refer the matter to ECP for initiation of action against such candidate.

However, Barrister Zafar stressed that the law does not empower the election monitoring team or any of its member to take any decision on its own or refer the matter to ECP prior to holding of summary proceedings.

In the case of the petitioner, Barrister Zafar told the Court that Regional Election Commissioner was the District Monitoring Officer. He never sent any notice to the Petitioner notifying violations of any provisions of the Elections Laws or Rules. Neither any summary proceedings were held nor was the matter referred to ECP by the Respondent No.3 for initiation of an action against the Petitioner. Instead, the ECP took notice of the matter on its own, disregarding the mandatory provisions of Election Laws as described under Section 234.

Barrister Zafar argued that even otherwise as per the judgments of Superior Courts of Pakistan (2006 SCMR 1485), during the pendency of a constitution petition against a decision of disqualification by ECP, the candidate is allowed to contest the elections. Barrister Zafar therefore prayed the Court that the ECP's order dated February 7, may be turn down and allow his client to participate in the elections.

