IHC Suspends ECP's Notification About De-seating Of PTI MNAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:00 PM

IHC suspends ECP's notification about de-seating of PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the de-notifying of three PTI's MNAs and subsequent by-elections scheduled in the Federal capital, while serving notices to the respondents.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the PTI aides Asad Umar, Shahzad Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan against their respective de-seating from the National Assembly by the ECP.

The chief justice observed that previously the PTI lawmakers were objecting that the matter related to their resignations' acceptance had been lingered on, but now they were claiming that these were wrongly accepted.

The counsel for PTI members Barrister Ali Zafar said that the ECP and speaker NA had issued notification regarding the acceptance of resignations.

To this, the court asked whether they had challenged only these notifications.

The lawyer said that his clients wanted to return to the assembly, adding that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the notification about the members who belonged to Punjab but the aforementioned three individuals had filed their cases before the IHC as their memberships stem from Islamabad.

After hearing initial arguments, the court suspended the notification about the de-notifications of the petitioners and by-polls in the federal capital. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 28.

