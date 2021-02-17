UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Suspends FDE's Order For Teachers' Repatriation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

IHC suspends FDE's order for teachers' repatriation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Islamabad dated December 11, 2020 pertaining to repatriation of teachers on deputation and summoned director general FDE in person on next hearing.

The court said that the apparently the order of FDE couldn't be sustained and asked its DG to explain on next hearing that why such notification was issued.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on petition moved by deputation teachers against their repatriation.

The chief justice observed that the deputationist teacher could join their duties from tomorrow under wedlock policy.

The court issued stay order against the FDE notification which had directed the teachers to go back to their parents departments in provinces.

Expressing annoyance, the court observed that director legal FDE had no knowledge of law, adding that the director had been trying to misguide this court. The teachers were forced to sit in near D-Chowk due to such one sided decisions, the chief justice noted.

The court summoned DG FDE in person and directed him to explain that why the teachers working here before the 2006 were being perturbed.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 9.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Education March December 2020 Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

14 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

34 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

34 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

34 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.