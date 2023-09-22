(@Abdulla99267510)

The court expresses dissatisfaction with the written responses submitted by the Ministry of Interior and PTA, instructing them to provide a more detailed response.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman, in connection with the investigation into audio leaks.

Justice Babar Sattar passed the orders while hearing Bushra Bibi's plea regarding the summons related to audio leaks.

Representing Bushra Bibi, Advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa appeared in the court.

During the proceedings, Khosa argued that the ongoing court case could be adversely affected if the FIA continued its investigation.

The FIA had sought Bushra Bibi's cooperation for a voice-matching test.

Justice Sattar inquired about the purpose of the voice-matching test and why the FIA required it. Khosa responded that they had received information from the SSP that voice matching was necessary.

Bushra had been summoned for the voice-matching test on Friday at 12 o'clock. However, the court suspended the FIA's summons to Bushra Bibi and scheduled further arguments for the parties next week.

