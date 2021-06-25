(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended a call up notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to a journalist and summoned Cyber Crime Wing director in person on the next hearing.

The court asked the FIA director to explain that why its orders dated November 3, were not implemented.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by journalist Bilal Ghauri challenging FIA call up notice served to him.

During the hearing, Iman Mazari and Usman Warraich advocates appeared in the court on behalf of journalist Ghauri and took a stand that FIA were misusing its authority.

Ghauri had been summoned without giving any reason, they added.

The chief justice said the court had repeatedly pointed out that fundamental rights should be taken care of. The FIA officials were constantly repeating the same exercise and violating the court orders, he added.

The court also clubbed all the identical cases against the FIA notices for hearing together on the next date of hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till June 30.