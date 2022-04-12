The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placing the names of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Shahzad Akber and Shahbaz Gill in stop list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placing the Names of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Shahzad Akber and Shahbaz Gill in stop list.

The court also served notices to Secretary Interior and Director General FIA in the petitions and sought their comments till next date.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Shahzad Akber and Shahbaz Gill against the FIA notifications.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioners adopted the stance that there were no cases or inquiries pending against them. The placing their names on stop list was illegal and prayed the court to issue orders for removing their names.

The chief justice remarked that this court had already declared the black list as illegal. The court instructed the secretary interior on appoint a senior officials to clarify the names in FIA watch list. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday.