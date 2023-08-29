(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the jail sentence of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and ordered him to release on bail in a toshakhana criminal case.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the short order that was reserved in the last hearing after hearing arguments from the two sides.

However, the court said that the written order would be issued later on in which reasons for the suspension of the sentence would be mentioned.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's legal team also filed a petition to IHC seeking to stop the arrest of the former prime minister in any other case.

The petition had named NAB, FIA, and Police as respondents in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trial court had announced a three-year jail term along with Rs100,000 fine to the PTI Chief in the Toshakhana criminal case on August 5.

Imran Khan was shifted to Attock Jail after being arrested soon after the verdict was announced.