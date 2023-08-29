IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court verdict which was reserved a day earlier has directed the authorities concerned to release the PTI chairman on bail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) made a significant decision on Tuesday, suspending the sentence of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had been imposed on him in the Toshakhana case.

This outcome emerged from the IHC's brief announcement, which had been reserved a day prior, instructing authorities to release Imran Khan on bail.

The court indicated that a detailed explanation for the suspension of the sentence would be provided in a later comprehensive verdict.

Insiders shared that Imran Khan has been directed to furnish a surety bond of Rs100,000 as a requirement for the bail.

This decision marks a substantial legal victory for Imran Khan, who had challenged his conviction and the sentence issued in connection to the Toshakhana case.

In an earlier occurrence this month, a district and sessions court in the capital city handed down a three-year prison sentence and a Rs100,000 fine to Imran Khan after finding him guilty of unethical activities linked to the state gift repository. This ruling hindered his eligibility to partake in upcoming elections.

Following this judgment, the former Prime Minister, previously disqualified from holding public office due to this conviction, was immediately apprehended after the trial court's pronouncement on August 5. He has since been incarcerated in Attock jail.

In response, Imran Khan presented a petition to the high court challenging the decision of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, who had convicted him in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On the previous day, a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri concluded proceedings on this petition, reserving their verdict.

During these proceedings, the representative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Amjad Pervaiz, presented counterarguments against the petitions made by Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's legal counsel, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, focused on three key points—requesting the suspension of the short sentence, highlighting a jurisdictional defect, and pointing out improper authorization—in defense of their plea.

However, the ECP's legal representative dismissed the objections to the validity of the ECP's complaint as unsubstantiated during the session.

He contended that the witnesses provided by the defense, who were tax consultants, were not pertinent to the case.

The complainant had accused the former Prime Minister of submitting a false declaration of assets.

Additionally, he contested the request for suspension of Khan’s sentence, asserting that this decision rests within the court's discretion rather than being an automatic entitlement.

"Today marks a triumph for the Constitution, legal system, and justice," remarked Shoaib Shaheen, the legal representative for Imran Khan, while addressing reporters outside the court. He further questioned who would compensate Imran Khan for the 25 days of imprisonment he had undergone.

Shaheen criticized trial court Judge Humayun Dilawar for being "biased," preventing Imran Khan from presenting his witnesses during the court proceedings. He expressed disappointment at the perceived miscarriage of justice.

Imran Khan's legal representative filed a new plea prior to the Toshakhana verdict, aiming to prevent authorities from arresting Imran Khan in any legal matter. The plea, submitted by lawyer Salman Safdar, called for limitations on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau, and the police regarding Khan's potential arrest.

Toshakhana, established in 1974, signifies a "treasure house" in Persian. It operates under the administration of the Cabinet Division and houses valuable gifts bestowed upon rulers, parliamentarians, officials, and bureaucrats by foreign heads of state and dignitaries as a diplomatic gesture.

The Toshakhana case has been subject to scrutiny due to allegations that Khan had procured gifts he received as Prime Minister at significantly reduced rates and subsequently sold them for substantial profits. This 70-year-old former cricketer and politician was accused of exploiting his premiership from 2018 to 2022 to trade these gifts, valued at over Rs140 million ($635,000).

Included in these gifts were watches given by a royal family, with claims that Khan's associates sold them in Dubai. The collection encompassed seven wristwatches, six from Rolex, and the most valuable among them, the "Master Graff limited edition," worth 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf, referred the matter to the Election Commission, leading to the declaration of Khan's guilt of corrupt practices by the electoral body in October 2022.

This timeline underscores the twists and turns of the Toshakhana case, with various legal proceedings and appeals, culminating in the Islamabad High Court's recent decision to suspend Imran Khan's sentence.