ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday suspended the imprisonment of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on medical grounds.

The court directed the former prime minister to approach to the provincial government concerned after ending of the above period. The bail had been accepted against the two surety bonds worth Rs2 million each.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the decision on bail petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, during the course of proceeding, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the bench and pleaded that former prime minister trusted the medical facilities being provided to him.

He said the ex-prime minister was under treatment in the hospital where he was being fully looked after by the medical team.

The chief minister also submitted a health report of Nawaz Sharif to the bench on the occasion.

He pleaded that he had made eight visits of jails during the last year and provided relief around to 4,000 prisoners and also paid fines for at least 600.

He further said the government would introduce reforms to uplift the prisons system.

Nawaz Sharif's personal doctor Dr Adnan Khan told the court that the blood platelets of a normal person's were more than 100,000 but former prime minister's platelets were at a very low level.

He said the former prime minister was fighting for his life because when the doctors gave him prescriptions for the low platelets, he got a heart attack. If doctors try to cure one disease another one came up, he told the bench.

Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Saleem said the former premier's condition was still in danger as he was suffering from multiple diseases.

Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris said it was necessary that all medical treatment to former prime minister should be given under a single roof.

He said in accordance of medical report, his heart was not fully pumping blood in his body.

He said Nawaz Sharif did not have any objection against the doctor's intentions but the medical board itself was not satisfied with the results of current treatment.

The lawyer said Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to get treatment from doctors of his choice, adding he could continue serving his sentence once his health condition was improved.

Meanwhile, Additional Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahnzaib Bharwana said Supreme Court suspended Nawaz's sentence for six weeks on health grounds on certain conditions.

He said under the conditions it was decided that the former premier will not leave the country within those six weeks and seek treatment from doctors of his choice in Pakistan.

Bharwana further said no doctor had said Nawaz Sharif's treatment could not be done in Pakistan, adding even the Federal government had claimed that they were willing to get doctors from abroad.

To this, Justice Aamir Farooq said, "Does the suspension of the sentence of the convicted fall under federal or Punjab's domain?" To this, the additional prosecutor general said the issue is under both, the federal and Punjab governments.

Bharwana requeted the court to suspend the sentence of former prime minister under a timeframe like the Supreme Court and also reviewed his health report.

Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Harris said they were not seeking the suspension of the sentence for five of six years.

Justice Kiyani said apart from NAB, neither the Punjab nor the federal government's position was clear on the issue.

Justice Farooq said the court had four options. "Either the issue can be sent to an executive, suspend the sentence for certain time frame, accept the petitioner's prayer or turned it down." Nawaz's lawyer opposed to sending the issue to the executive and said the people in the government were political rivals of his client and would not be ready to give any relief.

He prayed the court to give verdict in accordance of law.

Justice Kiyani said prime minister and chief minister were belonged to federation and province, respectively, rather than to a certain party.

After this, the court reserved its judgment and later suspended the Nawaz's sentence for eight weeks.