ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notification regarding the acceptance of resignation of PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Shakoor Shad and instructed him to attend the assembly session.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker against acceptance of his resignation by the NA speaker as MNA.

The court issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sought its comments in two weeks.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client had not tendered resignation from the NA membership. A computer operator had typed 123 resignations on the party letter head, and the NA speaker accepted only 11 of them.