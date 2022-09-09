UrduPoint.com

IHC Suspends Notification For Acceptance Of PTI MNA's Resignation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IHC suspends notification for acceptance of PTI MNA's resignation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notification regarding the acceptance of resignation of PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Shakoor Shad and instructed him to attend the assembly session.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker against acceptance of his resignation by the NA speaker as MNA.

The court issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sought its comments in two weeks.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client had not tendered resignation from the NA membership. A computer operator had typed 123 resignations on the party letter head, and the NA speaker accepted only 11 of them.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

22 minutes ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

28 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

2 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

5 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.