IHC Suspends Notification For Forming JIT Against Khursheed Shah In Assets Beyond Means Case

6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

IHC suspends notification for forming JIT against Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday suspended a notification pertaining to forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for holding assets beyond means.

A division bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted the hearing on the petition moved by former opposition leader Khursheed Shah. Mian Raza Rabbani appeared before the bench on behalf of the petitioner.

The petitioner pleaded the court that in 2001 and 2002 NAB Sindh had conducted an inquiry against him in the said case and it had once again issued the orders for the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT).

He said NAB had constituted a team comprising representatives of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and completed the investigation in the case.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare NAB's notification regarding JIT as null and void. Khursheed Shah named NAB chairman and DG Multan as respondents in the case.

The court said only the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer would hold the inquiry into the matter against the accused.

