IHC Suspends Notification Regarding Cut In Prices Of 'naan & Roti'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the notification of district administration regarding the slash in official price of ‘naan and roti’, till May 6
Justice Tariq Mehmood heard the case filed by Naanbai Welfare Association against the reduction in the price.
During the course of proceeding, the representative of district administration informed the court that as per the law the Federal government would appoint controller general prices and suppliers would be appointed by the federal government.
He said that controller general has been authorized to fix the prices of edible.
He adopted the stance that the relevant officer was not available in court, adding that the administration could submit the para wise written comments and prayed the court to grant some time for this.
The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the controller general was authorized to issue such notification. The lawyer said that the expenditures in federal capital were more than the provinces.
The court questioned that whether the controller general inquired about the prices of flour or the notification has been issued just to please the public. The court suspended the notification and sought detailed answer from respondents.
