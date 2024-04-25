Open Menu

IHC Suspends Notification Regarding Cut In Prices Of 'naan & Roti'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM

IHC suspends notification regarding cut in prices of 'naan & roti'

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the notification of district administration regarding the slash in official price of ‘naan and roti’, till May 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the notification of district administration regarding the slash in official price of ‘naan and roti’, till May 6.

Justice Tariq Mehmood heard the case filed by Naanbai Welfare Association against the reduction in the price.

During the course of proceeding, the representative of district administration informed the court that as per the law the Federal government would appoint controller general prices and suppliers would be appointed by the federal government.

He said that controller general has been authorized to fix the prices of edible.

He adopted the stance that the relevant officer was not available in court, adding that the administration could submit the para wise written comments and prayed the court to grant some time for this.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the controller general was authorized to issue such notification. The lawyer said that the expenditures in federal capital were more than the provinces.

The court questioned that whether the controller general inquired about the prices of flour or the notification has been issued just to please the public. The court suspended the notification and sought detailed answer from respondents.

Related Topics

Price May Islamabad High Court From Government Court Flour

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise ..

5 minutes ago
 Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' ..

Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole

5 minutes ago
 Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid f ..

Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy

5 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Specia ..

Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Special Committee of Upper House

5 minutes ago
 “Tragic day on Attock roads: fatal motorcycle co ..

7 minutes ago
 Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows

Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows

7 minutes ago
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle pl ..

Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada

7 minutes ago
 All AJK Inter-varsity Speech Competition urges UNO ..

All AJK Inter-varsity Speech Competition urges UNO to ensure early grant of righ ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK CEC calls on President Sultan Chaudhry

AJK CEC calls on President Sultan Chaudhry

5 minutes ago
 Assistant Secretary General of UNDP, Director of R ..

Assistant Secretary General of UNDP, Director of Regional Bureau for Asia & Paci ..

5 minutes ago
 Portugal marks 50 years of democracy with far righ ..

Portugal marks 50 years of democracy with far right on the rise

5 minutes ago
 NJAC unanimously lauds proposals to establish tech ..

NJAC unanimously lauds proposals to establish technology corridor in judicial sy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan