IHC Suspends Order Directing ECP To Decide Foreign Funding Case In 30 Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2022 | 02:07 PM

IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign funding case in 30 days

A IHC division bench headed by CJ Minallah has sought reply from ECP and others in the case on May 17.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended verdict of single bench directing Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within 30 days.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar passed the order while hesring PTI’s intra-court appeal against the verdict.

The bench suspended the order and issued notices to 17 political parties and ECP and sought their reply on May 17.

PTI had filed an intra-court appeal against the decision of the single-bench of IHC directing the ECP to decide foreign funding case against the party in 30 days.

Asad Umar, the party’s secretary general, filed the appeal against the order.

The PTI leader said that ECP was targeting only the PTI and sought the court’s directive to the ECP to also decide similar cases against the PML-N, PPP and all other political parties within a month.

The PTI had made the ECP and 17 political parties respondents in the case.

On other hands, PTI has announced protests outside the offices of ECP across the country.

