IHC Suspends Order Of Journalist's Physical Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 09:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the verdict regarding the physical remand of journalist Matiullah Jan in terrorism and narcotics case

The court said that the journalist would be considered on judicial remand.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against the remand of Matiullah Jan.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Riasat Ali Azad read the content of the FIR on the directives of the court. The lawyer said that the FIR didn’t mention the sell and purchase of drugs.

He said that this case is fabricated and baseless. The bench removed the objections against the petition and suspended the order of anti-terrorism court for two days remand of the journalist.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Monday.

