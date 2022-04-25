UrduPoint.com

IHC Suspends Order Regarding Decision Of PTI Foreign Funding Case In Thirty Days

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

IHC suspends order regarding decision of PTI foreign funding case in thirty days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended an order to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) within thirty days.

The court clubbed the petitions of PTI against the decision of single member bench and against the conduct of ECP, and sought the comments from respondents.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the petitions of PTI.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked that why the proceeding was going on after the scrutiny committee had told the ECP that the documents submitted by the complainant were not verifiable.

The ECP was supposed to scrutinize the accounts of all political parties annually under the law, the court observed.

PTI's Lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate said that the single member bench had given strict remarks in its judgment. Basically it was a case related to prohibit funding instead of foreign funding, he said, adding that the single member bench had no authority to direct ECP for deciding matter in thirty days.

The lawyer said that his client had prayed the court to disassociate Akber S. Baber from the case but the decision was different. The chief justice remarked that the amount collected from prohibited sources could be confiscated under the law of 2002.

The court said what proceeding, the ECP was carrying when it had already admitted Akber S. Baber's documents unverifiable. The lawyer said that the ECP was working on the documents collected by it from different sources.

The court also served notices to respondents on the plea of PTI against the conduct of ECP. The petition had alleged the ECP for working with adopting the way of discrimination.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 17. It may be mentioned here that a single member bench of IHC had ordered the ECP to decide the foreign funding case within thirty days and PTI had challenged this case before division bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan May Islamabad High Court All From Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of co ..

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of construction work on 1400 classr ..

23 minutes ago
 4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

23 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 ..

Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

23 minutes ago
 Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct con ..

Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct connectivity with New Islamabad A ..

23 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in ..

KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in phases

23 minutes ago
 Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militan ..

Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militants to Lay Down Arms

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.