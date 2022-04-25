IHC suspends order regarding decision of PTI foreign funding case in thirty days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended an order to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) within thirty days.

The court clubbed the petitions of PTI against the decision of single member bench and against the conduct of ECP, and sought the comments from respondents.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the petitions of PTI.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked that why the proceeding was going on after the scrutiny committee had told the ECP that the documents submitted by the complainant were not verifiable.

The ECP was supposed to scrutinize the accounts of all political parties annually under the law, the court observed.

PTI's Lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate said that the single member bench had given strict remarks in its judgment. Basically it was a case related to prohibit funding instead of foreign funding, he said, adding that the single member bench had no authority to direct ECP for deciding matter in thirty days.

The lawyer said that his client had prayed the court to disassociate Akber S. Baber from the case but the decision was different. The chief justice remarked that the amount collected from prohibited sources could be confiscated under the law of 2002.

The court said what proceeding, the ECP was carrying when it had already admitted Akber S. Baber's documents unverifiable. The lawyer said that the ECP was working on the documents collected by it from different sources.

The court also served notices to respondents on the plea of PTI against the conduct of ECP. The petition had alleged the ECP for working with adopting the way of discrimination.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 17. It may be mentioned here that a single member bench of IHC had ordered the ECP to decide the foreign funding case within thirty days and PTI had challenged this case before division bench.