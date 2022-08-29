UrduPoint.com

IHC Suspends PEMRA's Ban On Imran Khan's TV Speeches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:06 PM

IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speeches

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has observed that PEMRA does have such authority to issue such orders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended till September 5 the ban on live speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).
Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order, observing that the authority does not have such authority to issue such orders.
During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan and contended that Khan wanted to do a live telethon later today to raise funds for flood victims.
After hearing arguments, the IHC chief justice suspended the PEMRA's order and issued notice to the respondents including PEMRA and Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf.


On August 21, PEMRA banned speeches of Imran Khan on Television channels after he delivered a fiery speech in Islamabad and threatened the government officers of dire consequences.


PEMRA in its notification had held that Khan's addresses were clear violation of the regulators' rules and Article 19 of the Constitution.


CJ Minallah observed that PEMRA had no powers to suspend speeches on the grounds of objectionable comments and if anyone is seeking action, contempt of court proceedings are already there.
The CJ observed that whatever was happening in the case of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was not right and that torture could not be justified.
He expressed concern over poor and torture culture of police stations.
He alo observed that the biggest torture in the country was the issue of missing persons.

The CJ while addressing the PTI lawyer remarked that the party chairman spoiled the case of police torture by delivering a hard-speech.
The court will resume hearing of the said case on September 5.

